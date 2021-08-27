JoJo Siwa To Be Part Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ First Same-Sex Pairing

PRPhotos.com

Dancing With the Stars will make series history with the show’s first-ever same-sex couple.

The show’s executive producer confirmed during the Television Critics Association press tour Thursday (Aug. 26th) that contestant JoJo Siwa will be paired with a female professional partner when Season 30 premieres on September 20th. TVLine reports that although her partner has not yet been revealed, Siwa said she’d love to work with DWTS veterans Lindsay Arnold, Jenna Johnson or Britt Stewart.

Olympic gold medal gymnast Suni Lee will also join the Season 30 cast. Additional celebrities will be unveiled on Good Morning America September 8th.