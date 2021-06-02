JoJo Siwa Wants Kissing Scene Nixed

PRPhotos.com

JoJo Siwa says she’s "not about" a kissing scene in her upcoming movie – and she wants it removed.

The 18-year-old YouTube sensation is set to star in Bounce, an adaptation of the Megan Shull book about a girl who wants to swap families.

"I'm madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human, especially because it's a man," she told Entertainment Weekly in its digital Pride cover story published Tuesday.

"I'm not about it. I'm trying to get it pulled so bad. It'll happen. It'll get pulled," she added.

She made her relationship with girlfriend Kylie Prew Instagram official in February.

Siwa also speak about the love she got after coming out. "The night that I came out, Iggy Azalea actually texted me. She was like, 'Oh, my God, I'm so happy for you. This is amazing,'" recalls Siwa, who is dating her best friend turned girlfrien. "It was like 3 a.m. at this point. This was before Kylie and I were on FaceTime every single night sleeping. We talked for a while and I got to tell her everything. It was really sweet. She was there as a friend."

Other celebrities that have showed their support include Mollee Gray, Abby Lee Miller, Kim Kardashian West, Paris Hilton, Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Nas X.