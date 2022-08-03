Home » Entertainment » JoJo Siwa’s Mom Advises Candace Cameron Bure On ‘Morals

JoJo Siwa’s Mom Advises Candace Cameron Bure On ‘Morals



The drama between JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure continues. In a viral TikTok posted last month, Siwa flashed an image of Candace Cameron Bure on her phone in response to a “rudest celebrity” you’ve met prompt.

Bure later shared a video posted to her Instagram saying that she talked to Siwa and cleared things up, but the fallout continues.

On Monday (August 1st), Siwa’s mother, Jessalynn, shared a clip from an older episode of her podcast—during which she addressed Bure refusing to take a picture with Siwa when she was 11 years old. “I talked about this on my podcast a while back. The recent story told wasn’t quite right so here is the real version,” Jessalyn captioned the video.

She added a pointed message for Bure: “At the end of the day this story , it’s not about a simple photo it’s about how you treat people. Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way. It’s super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking.”

