Jon Batiste Wins Five Big Ones And Silk Sonic Sweeps At Grammy Awards

Jon Batiste had a great evening on music’s biggest night, the Grammy Awards. Going into the show as the most nominated artist with 11 nods, he walked out with 5. Honored with one of the most coveted of the night, Album of The Year, plus he picked up Best American Roots Performance, American Roots Song, Best Music Video and he tied with Carlos Rafael Rivera for Best Song Written For Visual Media.

Silk Sonic grooved their way to the stage when announced winners of Record of The Year for “Leave The Door Open.” Alongside Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak said “In the industry, we call that a clean sweep. Drinks are on Silk Sonic tonight.” They also won, Best R&B Performance and Song of The Year.

For 19 year old, Olivia Rodrigo, she went home with 3 Grammy’s… Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist, and Best Pop Solo performance.

As the audience wondered if there would be an Oscar moment, host Trevor Noah said, “We’re gonna be keeping people’s names out of our mouths.”

What is sure to be a talked about moment… SZA, while on crutches, got to the stage before Doja Cat when they won for Best Pop Duo Group Performance. Doja admitted she had been in the bathroom.

One of the most talked about subjects online during the show was for categories that didn’t even air. Just nine days after drummer Taylor Hawkins died, Foo Fighters swept with 3 wins…Best Rock Performance (“Making a Fire”), Best Rock Song (“Waiting On a War”) and Best Rock Album (Medicine at Midnight). The band did not attend.

Following a pre-recorded speech by Ukraine’s President Zelensky, John Legend sang about freedom for the people of Ukraine.

For a night that boasts 86 categories, a few standouts included… Best Traditional R&B Performance, it went to H.E.R. for “Fight For You.”

Country music’s Chris Stapleton, won 3. Best album, solo performance and Country Song.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennet won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Love for Sale. In a sentimental Grammy moment, She performed and dedicated the song to him after he introduced her from a pre-recorded video.

And Baby Keem won Best Rap Performance for “Family Ties,” a song that features Kendrick Lamar.

Normally held in Los Angeles, The 64th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday evening (4-3) in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

WINNERS

Record of the Year “Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic Album Of The Year We Are — Jon Batiste Song of the Year “Leave The Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic) Best New Artist Olivia Rodrigo Best Pop Vocal Album Sour — Olivia Rodrigo Best Pop Solo Performance “Drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo Best Pop Duo/Group Performance “Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat featuring SZA Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Love for Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Best Dance/Electronic Recording “Alive” — Rüfüs Du Sol Best Alternative Music Album Daddy's Home — St. Vincent Best R&B Performance 2 Winners “Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic “Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan Best Progressive R&B Album Table For Two — Lucky Daye Best Traditional R&B Performance “Fight for You” — H.E.R. Best R&B Song “Leave the Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic) Best R&B Album Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan Best Rap Performance “Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar Best Rap Album Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator Best Melodic Rap Performance “Hurricane” — Kanye West featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby Best Rap Song “Jail” — Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring JAY-Z) Best Country Song “Cold” — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) Best Country Solo Performance “You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton Best Country Duo/Group Performance “Younger Me” — Brothers Osborne Best Country Album Starting Over — Chris Stapleton Best Rock Performance “Making a Fire” — Foo Fighters Best Metal Performance “The Alien” — Dream Theater Best Rock Song “Waiting on a War” — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters) Best Rock Album Medicine At Midnight — Foo Fighters Best Jazz Vocal Album Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding Best Gospel Album Believe For It — CeCe Winans Best Latin Pop Album Mendó — Alex Cuba Best Música Urbana Album El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny Best Global Music Performance “Mohabbat” — Arooj Aftab Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling) Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle Best Opera Recording Album Glass: Akhnaten — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus Best Music Video “Freedom” — Jon Batiste Best Music Film Summer of Soul — Various Artists

GRAMMY AWARDS 2022 Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic accept for Record of The Year : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2022/04_apr/GRAMMY_AWARDS_2022_Anderson_Paak_and_Bruno_Mars_of_Silk_Sonic_accept_for_Record_of_The_Year.mp3

GRAMMY AWARDS 2022 Baby Keem accepts for Best Rap Performance of Family Ties a song featuring Kendrick Lamar : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2022/04_apr/GRAMMY_AWARDS_2022_Baby_Keem_accepts_for_Best_Rap_Performance_of_Family_Ties_a_song_featuring_Kendrick_Lamar.mp3

GRAMMY AWARDS 2022 Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak accept for Song of The Year : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2022/04_apr/GRAMMY_AWARDS_2022_Bruno_Mars_and_Anderson_Paak_accept_for_Song_of_The_Year.mp3

GRAMMY AWARDS 2022 Chris Stapleton accepts for Best Country Album : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2022/04_apr/GRAMMY_AWARDS_2022_Chris_Stapleton_accepts_for_Best_Country_Album.mp3

GRAMMY AWARDS 2022 Doja Cat and SZA accept for Best Pop Duo Group Performance : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2022/04_apr/GRAMMY_AWARDS_2022_Doja_Cat_and_SZA_accept_for_Best_Pop_Duo_Group_Performance.mp3

GRAMMY AWARDS 2022 Jasmine Sullivan accepts for Best R and B Album : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2022/04_apr/GRAMMY_AWARDS_2022_Jasmine_Sullivan_accepts_for_Best_R_and_B_Album.mp3

GRAMMY AWARDS 2022 Jon Batiste accepts for Album of The Year : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2022/04_apr/GRAMMY_AWARDS_2022_Jon_Batiste_accepts_for_Album_of_The_Year.mp3

GRAMMY AWARDS 2022 Olivia Rodrigo accepts for Best New Artist : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2022/04_apr/GRAMMY_AWARDS_2022_Olivia_Rodrigo_accepts_for_Best_New_Artist.mp3