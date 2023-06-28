Jon Hamm Explains How His Views On Marriage Have Changed After Marrying Anna Osceola

Days after Jon Hamm married Anna Osceola in a star-studded celebration in California, an old interview he did with Playboy resurfaced in which he reportedly expressed disinterest in marriage.

“My parents got divorced when I was 2 and never remarried. So, it doesn’t mean anything to me,” he reportedly told the outlet in 2012. “I don’t mean to say that it shouldn’t mean things to other people. I’m not judging it one way or another. It’s just my experience.”

However, his views have clearly changed since then. The Mad Men actor appeared on Tuesday’s (June 27th) episode of the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast and said, “Marriage is the thing that leads to the next thing of life, and that’s what I hope — and it’s the journey, and it’s exciting.”

He added, “Ideally, it gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer than ‘it’s my girlfriend’ or ‘my boyfriend’ or what have you.”