Jon Hamm, Julian Sands, Tom Cruise + More!

JON HAMM ALMOST STARRED IN ‘GONE GIRL’ INSTEAD OF BEN AFFLECK: On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Jon Hamm revealed that he almost starred in the 2014 movie Gone Girl instead of Ben Affleck. “I was down to the very end of that,” he said. “It was meant to be me, but we had to film the continuing adventures of Mr. Draper.” Hamm starred as Don Draper on Mad Men from 2007 to 2015.

‘THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER’ CAST COMMENTS ON RACIST BACKLASH: According to Variety, members of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast spoke at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival Sunday (June 18th) about the racist backlash the show received for having a diverse cast. “I mean, it is infuriating. Like, you go: ‘Oh, God, really? Are we still there as a human race?’ That drives me wild… The guys have been through a lot — to be on the receiving end of things — and I hope one day, we will, as a human race, just be one. I mean, it sounds kind of maybe pathetic or dramatic what I’m saying here, but, genuinely, just stop racism,” Owain Arthur said. Cynthia Addai-Robinson added that she’s ready for the backlash to be a thing of the past. “What I’m looking forward to, as we move on to Season 2, is allowing that conversation to be in the past and just plow ahead,” she said. “When you have progress, it’s like we’re not going to go backward from the things that we’ve established. I’m ready to acknowledge it and move on from it, because I think we’ve kind of said all there is to say, really. I know that I have.”

THE SEARCH RESUMES FOR MISSING ACTOR JULIAN SANDS: Deadline reports that the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department resumed their search for missing actor Julian Sands over the weekend. The Leaving Las Vegas actor disappeared in January of this year after he went hiking on Mount Baldy. “Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions,” the department told the outlet. “Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10-plus feet of ice and snow.”

TOM CRUISE AND SCARLETT JOHANSSON ARE ‘ABSOLUTELY’ GOING TO WORK TOGETHER: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Cruise is on board to star in a film with Scarlett Johansson. The Black Widow actress recently told the outlet she’d “love to work with Tom Cruise,” when asked who she’d like to work with that she hasn’t yet. In response to this, Cruise said at the Rome premiere of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One on Monday (June 19th), “Look, I’ve watched her career her whole life. She’s enormously talented, very charismatic. It’d be fun. She could do everything. She could do comedy, drama, action, suspense. She’s someone that really draws you in on the screen, on camera. So absolutely, it’s gonna happen.”