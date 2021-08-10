Home » Entertainment » Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson To Host All-Star 9/11 Tribute

Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson To Host All-Star 9/11 Tribute

Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson are set to host an all-sStar 9/11 Tribute in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The line-up includes Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, John Mulaney, Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura and Wanda Sykes.

“We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city’s resilience,” the pair said in a joint statement. “It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love.”

The show will go on at New York’s Madison Square Garden for a fully vaccinated crowd on September 12th. All proceeds will benefit 9/11 charities.

