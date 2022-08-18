Jonah Hill will no longer promote his films.

The Moneyball actor, who recently finished filming the mental health documentary Stutz, explained in an open letter published by Rolling Stone, that he won’t be doing media appearances in order to “protect himself.”

He wrote, “Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events. You won't see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself.”

He added, “I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety. With this letter and with Stutz, I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.”

In addition to Stutz, Hill co-wrote and stars in the Netflix film You People, which comes out later this year.