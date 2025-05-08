Jonathan Lipnicki Says He Prays “Every Night for Clarity” About His Career

Jonathan Lipnicki, best known for his childhood roles in iconic films like Jerry Maguire and Stuart Little, has been striving to rejuvenate his acting career after facing challenges in transitioning from a child star to an adult actor. “I had some really good things that happened when I was younger. It’s totally fine to say I’m not where I want to be career-wise,” Lipnicki told People. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t getting opportunities. “To be quite honest, I said no to about five movies in the last year. I just really want to turn this ship around. I pray every night for clarity on where I need to go, and I’m confident the best is yet to come for me. nd I think you just have to believe that. If you’re going to pursue this, you’re doing yourself a disservice not to dream big.” Lipnicki’s recent work includes the 2024 slasher film Camp Pleasant Lake and an episode of TBS’ revival of The Joe Schmo Show. (Variety)