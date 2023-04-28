Jonathan Majors’ Alleged Victim Is Granted A Full Restraining Order

A judge granted Jonathan Majors‘ alleged victim a full restraining order on Thursday (April 27th), ahead of a May 9th court date when the Creed III actor will face assault and harassment charges.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said in a statement, “Today a judge granted a Full Temporary Order of Protection for the victim, per the People’s request and with the consent of defense counsel. (At the time of arraignment, a Limited Temporary Order of Protection was granted.).”

A full temporary order means Majors cannot have any contact with the victim until the next court date. His attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement, “This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him.”