Home » Entertainment » Jonathan Majors’ Alleged Victim Is Granted A Full Restraining Order

Jonathan Majors’ Alleged Victim Is Granted A Full Restraining Order

Posted on

A judge granted Jonathan Majors‘ alleged victim a full restraining order on Thursday (April 27th), ahead of a May 9th court date when the Creed III actor will face assault and harassment charges.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said in a statement, “Today a judge granted a Full Temporary Order of Protection for the victim, per the People’s request and with the consent of defense counsel. (At the time of arraignment, a Limited Temporary Order of Protection was granted.).”

A full temporary order means Majors cannot have any contact with the victim until the next court date. His attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement, “This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him.”

Related Articles

John Stamos Says The Olsen Twins Were Briefly Fired From ‘Full House’
Video Shows Jonathan Majors’ Ex Partying Hours AFter Alleged Assault
John Mulaney Reveals He Had A Pocket Full Of Coke During His Intervention
Jonathan Majors Facing More Abuse Claims
Hollywood Quick Hits: Johnathan Majors, Larsa Pippen & More!
Jonathan Majors, Mark Consuelos, Ryan Reynolds + More!