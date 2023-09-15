Home » Entertainment » Jonathan Majors Breaks Up Fight Between Two High Schoolers

Jonathan Majors Breaks Up Fight Between Two High Schoolers

Jonathan Majors stepped in to stop an intense fight between two high schoolers at an In-N-Out on Monday (September 11th). TMZ shared video of the incident on Thursday (September 14th).

The two female students can be seen rolling around on the pavement at the In-N-Out, punching each other, before the Creed III actor breaks it up. The fast-food chain is located across the street from Hollywood High School. Majors reportedly told them, "Stay cool.”

This comes days after the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor’s domestic violence trial was postponed for the second time.

