Home » Entertainment » Jonathan Majors Facing More Abuse Claims

Jonathan Majors Facing More Abuse Claims

Posted on

Jonathan Majors is facing more abuse claims.

Variety reported Wednesday (April 19th) that multiple alleged abuse victims came forward in March and are working with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Attorney Priya Chaudhry told Deadline, “Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

The Creed III star was arrested on March 25th in New York City on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. He is due in court on May 8th.

Related Articles

Hollywood Quick Hits: Johnathan Majors, Larsa Pippen & More!
Jonathan Majors, Mark Consuelos, Ryan Reynolds + More!
‘Beef’ Actor David Choe Faces Criticism For Resurfaced Sexual Assault Claims
Johnathan Majors Dropped By Talent Manager Amid Domestic Violence Allegations
Tony Rock Claims Will Smith Lied About Reaching Out To Chris Rock Following Oscars Slap
Celebrity Gossip: Kendall Jenner, Jonathan Majors, Priyanka Chopra + More!