Jonathan Majors Is Arrested On Assault Charges In New York City

On Saturday (March 25th), Jonathan Majors was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute involving a 30-year-old woman in New York City. The Creed III actor was charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment.

The NYPD told People in a statement, “At approximately 1114 hours, police responded to a 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue.”

The statement continued, “The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident … The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Majors’ criminal defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, told the outlet on Sunday (March 26th) that they expect “all charges will be dropped imminently.” Chaudhry added that they are gathering evidence, which “includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

Following this news, the U.S. Army pulled their “Be All You Can Be” ad campaign that features the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor. Public Affairs Chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office Laura DeFrancisco said, “The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest. We recently released two ads in which Mr. Majors appears. While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”