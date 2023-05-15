Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good, Alfonso Ribeiro + More!

JONATHAN MAJORS AND MEAGAN GOOD ARE REPORTEDLY DATING: According to TMZ, Jonathan Majors and Harlem actress Meagan Good are seeing one another. This news comes as the Creed III actor faces assault charges. A source told the outlet that the pair attended a movie at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles last weekend.

ALFONSO RIBEIRO’S FOUR-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER UNDERGOES EMERGENCY SURGERY: On Friday (May 12th), Alfonso Ribeiro shared that his four-year-old daughter, Ava Sue, had emergency surgery after falling off her scooter. “Not the kind of day you want the day before turning 4,” the Dancing with the Stars host captioned an Instagram photo of his bruised little girl. “Just want to give a heartfelt thank you to @kareskinmd for the emergency service and procedure to help lessen the likelihood of scaring. So proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery.”

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE AND ADDISON TIMLIN ARE GETTING DIVORCED: People reports that Jeremy Allen White‘s wife of more than three years, Addison Timlin, filed for divorce from The Bear actor last week. The pair were married in 2019 and share two daughters: four-year-old Ezer and two-year-old Dolores.

LILY-ROSE DEPP CONFIRMS RELATIONSHIP WITH RAPPER 070 SHAKE: Page Six reports that Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, confirmed that she’s dating rapper 070 Shake. The Idol actress shared a photo of the pair kissing to her Instagram stories and wrote, “4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH.”