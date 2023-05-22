Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good, Madison LeCroy + More!

JONATHAN MAJORS AND MEAGAN GOOD ARE SPOTTED TOGETHER AMID ROMANCE RUMORS: According to Page Six, Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good were photographed together over the weekend for the first time since it was reported that the pair are dating. Majors and Good held hands as they took a flight from New York to Los Angeles on Saturday (May 20th). This comes as the Creed III actor faces assault charges following an alleged domestic dispute with an ex-girlfriend in March.

MADISON LECROY CLAIMS ALEX RODRIGUEZ WAS LOOKING FOR A ‘SIDE CHICK’ WHILE ENGAGED TO JENNIFER LOPEZ: On a recent episode of the Pillows and Beer podcast, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy spoke about when she first received a DM from Alex Rodriguez. “I’m being f–king catfished. The dude who’s dating Jennifer Lopez is not in my DMs right now,” she told host Austen Kroll, whom she was dating at the time. “I told Rodriguez, I said, ‘If you’re looking for a side chick,’ which clearly he was, ‘it wasn’t gonna be me.’ I’m wifey material.” Kroll recalled, “He kept on FaceTiming you ad nauseam. You were like, ‘This motherf–ker’s FaceTimed me three or four times today.’ And then he, like, got mad at Madison because she didn’t answer when she was on the boat or something. And she was like, ‘I’m not at your beck and call."” Rodriguez’s rep said in a statement to Page Six, “Her 15 minutes of fame are up, and she is trying get a 16th minute. Please stop wasting everyone’s time with these false narratives. They were false two years ago and continue to be false.”

WENDY WILLIAMS’ REP DENIES REPORTS THAT SHE’S BEEN HOSPITALIZED: According to Entertainment Tonight, Wendy Williams is not in the hospital, despite a report stating otherwise. Her rep, Shawn Zanotti, told the outlet, “I can confirm that Wendy is not in the hospital, as reported. I can also confirm she is not in New York, as reported.” This comes days after the former talk show host pulled out of a speaking engagement at the Atlanta Women's Expo.

KERRY WASHINGTON WISHES TONY GOLDWYN A HAPPY 63RD BIRTHDAY: Scandal stars Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn reunited to celebrate Goldwyn’s 63rd birthday over the weekend. On Saturday (May 20th), Washington shared selfies of the pair together, including one where Goldwyn pretends to stick his finger in her nose. “I told @tonygoldwyn that #Olitz is trending on TikTok for his birthday. He’s clearly VERY excited,” she wrote. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TONY!!!! Love you SOOOOOOOOOOOOOO much! XOXOXOXOXO.”

‘JURY DUTY’ STAR RONALD GLADDEN IS SUMMONED TO JURY DUTY: Today reports that Jury Duty actor Ronald Gladden took to his Instagram stories on Friday (May 19th) to share that he was summoned to real-life jury duty. Alongside a photo of his paper summons for the County of San Diego, Gladden wrote, “Coincidental timing?”