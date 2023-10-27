Jonathan Majors, Sofia Vergara, Kendall Jenner + More!

JONATHAN MAJORS’ ACCUSER IS ARRESTED BUT WILL NOT FACE PROSECUTION: Grace Jabbari, the accuser in the Jonathan Majors domestic violence case, turned herself into police on Wednesday (October 25th) after the Loki actor filed a cross-complaint against her in June. However, the District Attorney’s office announced in September that they will not prosecute her. On Thursday (October 26th), a spokesperson for the D.A.’s office reiterated this statement. “The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has officially declined to prosecute the case against Grace Jabbari because it lacks prosecutorial merit. The matter is now closed and sealed,” the spokesperson said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

SOFIA VERGARA FLIRTS WITH BAD BUNNY ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Some fans think Kendall Jenner should be worried, after Bad Bunny released a new song titled “Monaco” that features a comment about Sofia Vergara. Lyrics on the track read, “Sofía Vergara es linda, pero es más linda en persona,” which translates to “Sofia Vergara is beautiful, but she is more beautiful in person,” according to Page Six. The Modern Family actress shared a clip of the music video to her Instagram account recently and wrote in the caption, “Mas lindo eres tu @badbunnypr,” which translates to, “You are cuter.” People took to the comments section to speculate that Bad Bunny may leave Jenner for Vergara. “Oh Kendall… you are in trouble!” one person wrote.

ISSA RAE SAYS SHE ‘NEVER CARED ABOUT ANYTHING LESS’ THAN TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE: Insecure creator Issa Rae is not following all the buzz about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Rae, along with his other guest, Sherri Shepherd, if they were fans of the new couple. “Absolutely not. Never cared about anything less," the Barbie actress said. Shepherd seemed more excited about the blossoming romance. "I'm like now into football. I want the jerseys because now I can't wait to see what song she'll do if they break up," the talk show host said.

BLAC CHYNA CLAIMS TYGA STARTED ‘TALKING TO’ KYLIE JENNER WHEN SHE WAS ‘LIKE 16:’ Angela White, the reality star formerly known as Blac Chyna, spoke about the demise of her relationship with rapper Tyga on the latest episode of The Viall Files. "I feel like it ran its course and then he started talking to Kylie at the time, which she was like 16 or something," she said. "Yeah, I was engaged and stuff, so that's kind of what ended it." When asked how she found out about the “Faded” singer’s relationship with the Kardashians star, White said, “I feel like the same way everybody else did, the Internet."

MAURICIO UMANSKY AND EMMA SLATER CLARIFY THAT THEY ARE NOT DATING: Mauricio Umansky shared a video to his Instagram stories on Thursday (October 26th), featuring himself alongside his Dancing with the Stars partner, Emma Slater, as they addressed the rumors that they are dating. “For full clarity we are not dating,” he said. “We’ve been dancing together now for six weeks, four hours a day every single day,” which he said has led them to develop a “very special bond.” This comes after Umansky’s estranged wife, Kyle Richards, commented on a photo of the pair holding hands on Wednesday’s (October 25th) episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I was taken aback … Yes, that was very hard to see. It hurt my feelings." She added, “I don't know if anything has happened yet, but obviously there's something there.”