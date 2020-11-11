Home » Entertainment » Jonathan Rhys Meyers Arrested for DUI

Jonathan Rhys Meyers Arrested for DUI

Jonathan Rhys Meyers‘ apparent struggle with alcohol is continuing. He was arrested after a car crash in Malibu Sunday, an L.A. Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told Page Six.

The 43-year-old was in the car at the time of the accident, and police conducted a field sobriety test when they suspected he was intoxicated. The Tudors star was arrested and jailed, and has since been released.

On Tuesday, his wife Mara Lane appeared to allude to the arrest in a video of him playing with their son Wolf that she captioned: “I feel since so many of our lowlights seem to find their way on the web, fair to share some happy moments so when Wolf is older, he can search/find/see/remember the happies.”

Meyers has struggled with alcohol for years. He got sober but relapsed in 2017 when Lane had a miscarriage. In 2018, he was detained after a “domestic dispute” with Lane aboard an American Airlines flight.

