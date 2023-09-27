Jonathan Van Ness Breaks Into Tears While Discussing Trans Rights With Dax Shepard

Jonathan Van Ness became emotional while speaking with Dax Shepard about gender-affirming care for transgender youth on Monday’s (September 25th) episode of the Armchair Expert podcast.

“Some people are very uncomfortable about teenagers transitioning. How do we know that the person’s not gonna change their mind?” Shepard said during a heated exchange. "This whole notion that to be critical … or to even question it makes you an enemy. I don't think that's the way forward."

Van Ness, who is non-binary, replied, “I feel like I’m talking to my dad.” The Queer Eye star added, “All I’m saying is what we know about misinformation and disinformation is when you have an outsized reaction to something, there’s a good chance that you’re being exposed to misinformation and disinformation. And a lot of the rhetoric around the anti-trans backlash does have a lot of misinformation and disinformation in it.”

Later, Van Ness said it is “disappointing” that people are excluding trans kids from sports, and the CHiPs actor told them that he "did not intend" to start a debate. He added that he “adores” Van Ness and their activism.

Breaking down into tears, Van Ness said, "I could just cry because I'm so tired of having to fight for little kids because they just want to be included … I have to tell you, I am very tired."