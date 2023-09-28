Jonathan Van Ness, Dax Shepard, Ariana Madix + More!

JONATHAN VAN NESS COMMENTS ON TENSE PODCAST WITH DAX SHEPARD: Jonathan Van Ness took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday (September 27th) to briefly comment on the heated exchange he had with Dax Shepard on a recent episode of the Armchair Expert podcast. The Queer Eye star broke down into tears after the pair got into a debate about gender-affirming care for transgender youth. “I don’t quite have words for this yet but I will someday,” Van Ness wrote.

ARIANA MADIX SAYS SCANDOVAL ‘DOES NOT DEFINE’ HER: Ariana Madix addressed the “scandal” surrounding her boyfriend of nearly 10 years, Tom Sandoval, cheating on her with their friend and Vanderpump Rules costar, Rachel Leviss, on the season 32 premiere of Dancing with the Stars Tuesday (September 26th). "My life has been a rollercoaster in the past year,” she said in a pre-taped segment before her dance. "Everybody got to watch it all play out and my life blow up on television, but my scandal does not define me. It's time for me to stand on my own two feet.” The reality star added, “Feeling like you were a joke to your partner of nine years … is devastating, but I want to show other women that you don't have to let that hold you back."

JASON RITTER SHARES HOW MELANIE LYNSKEY HAS SUPPORTED HIM IN HIS SOBRIETY JOURNEY: Parenthood actor Jason Ritter spoke with E! News recently about how his “amazing” wife, Melanie Lynksey, has supported his sobriety. Ritter will soon be celebrating 10 years sober. "If she's going to have a glass of wine or something like that, she'll be like, 'Is this OK?'" he told the outlet. "And it's always OK. Some people are not OK about being around it, but she's so thoughtful and really lovely about it." Another “important element” in their relationship, he added, is communication. "I do feel like sometimes people fight to exercise some feelings that they're having, as opposed to solve a problem," the Freddie vs. Jason actor said. "If you can find someone who's trying to also solve the problem—and not trying to punish or hurt—I think that's key."

BLAC CHYNA SAYS ‘LOVE FOUND’ HER AND DERRICK MILANO: Blac Chyna opened up about her relationship with rapper and songwriter Derrick Milano in a statement to People released on Wednesday (September 27th). “They always say don’t go looking for love, let love find you. In… this case love found us,” the Special Forces star said. “I know that might sound cliche, but hey, it be like that sometimes.” The Rob & Chyna star also said the “best thing” about their relationship is the “friendship” they’ve built, as they both value “long talks, consistency, support, love, trust, and faith.”