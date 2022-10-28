Jonathan Van Ness Opens Up About Binge Eating Disorder

On Wednesday (October 26th), Jonathan Van Ness shared a post about struggling with binge eating disorder, adding a content warning for his followers. Alongside a video of himself doing a backflip, the Queer Eye star shared that he “got help” in April.

Van Ness began his post by saying that he’s always felt “hot & sexy,” but that he’s “been struggling with binge eating disorder at the same time for a very long time.”

The Gay of Thrones star continued, “In April after years of feeling out of control with food I got help. Gymnastics is a huge source of joy for me, and I want to do it for as long and safely as possible. It's been so interesting because I now prioritize making time to eat, planning to eat & actually eating. It use to be my lowest priority which would make me so hungry that when I would eat, I would binge.”

He added, “I was nervous to talk about it but I feel it's important to share, we are not alone, and it's good to ask for help when you need it. I honor my journey, I feel stronger and more in tune with my body and am so happy to have people to help me along the way.”