Josh Brolin Apologizes for ‘Irresponsible’ Visit to Dad James and Barbra Streisand

Josh Brolin is publicly apologizing for visiting his father James Brolin and stepmother Barbra Streisand amid California’s ironclad stay-at-home orders. The Avengers: Endgame star was slammed by fans after he and his wife Kathryn Boyd brought their daughter Westlyn Reign, 1, to their home last week.

Josh addressed the backlash saying: “My father lives next door to us and we had a plan to go see them and not be near them and that plan was broken and that is our responsibility. We were going to pick something up and show Bean the pool and I think it was irresponsible.”

“It’s hard to be honest sometimes, it’s hard to be honest and say, ‘Well maybe I screwed up.’ ” he said. “The responses brought me back to my own truth. It’s humbling as hell, because I know there are some people out there with no masks, no gloves, no interest in it, they think it’s in your head, that you’ll survive because of immunity that is created because of your own psychic weight. But I know for me that’s not the case and we’ve been very responsible and I apologize about that.”

Streisand, 77, shared a shot of Boyd, 32, standing outsider her home with a mask holding a sign that reads: “We (heart) you Gamma & Grampa.”

Streisand was thrilled, writing: “I just love the sign that Josh and Kathryn painted yesterday when they came to see us with our little grandchild Westlyn!”