Josh Brolin Jumps To Wife’s Defense on Social Media

Avengers star Josh Brolin was out for vengeance on social media when a user objected to a racy pic he posted of his wife. The 51-year-old posted a hot shot of his wife Kathryn Boyd wearing lingerie, captioning it: “I want to love you wildly. I don’t want words, but inarticulate cries, meaningless, from the bottom of my most primitive being, that flow from my belly like honey. A piercing joy, that leaves me empty, conquered, silenced,” attributing the quote to poet and writer Anais Nin.

A fan wrote: “Why show your wife’s body off on the internet it’s not good, God wants her to cover her body and not expose her body.”

He hit back with, “I just spoke to God and God asked me to please ask you to shut the f— up and go take a shower.”

The pair married in 2016 and welcomed their first child, Westlyn Reign, in November of 2018.