Josh Duggar Prevented From Seeing Kids

Getty Images

Josh Duggar’s arrest for child pornography means he can’t see the six kids he shares with pregnant wife Anna Duggar. The 33-year-old 19 Kids and Counting alum was taken into custody on Thursday and is being held without bail in Arkansas.

On Friday, he appeared via Zoom for a court hearing in which a judge laid out what would happen before his second hearing on May 5th. He pleaded not guilty.

U.S Chief Magistrate Judge Erin L. Wiedemann said: “I will advise the defendants that given the nature of the charges against him, the court would likely require a third-party custodian that he could reside with, and that would ensure compliance with conditions of bond.”

The judge ruled that he could request bond during the upcoming hearing.

CHARGES

The judge recommended that the former TLC personality stay “in a residence where there are no minors in the home,” meaning he couldn’t go home.

U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas issued a release on the charges: “Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.” His trial is set to begin in July. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

RESPONSE

Several family members have responded to the charges. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar issued a statement: “We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”

His sister Jingar Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo said they were “disturbed” by the allegations.

Josh was accused of molesting multiple girls in 2015 when he was a teen; he also admitted to cheating on his wife.