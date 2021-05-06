Josh Duggar Released On Bail

Getty Images

Josh Duggar was granted bail on Wednesday (May 5th) and will await his child pornography trial at a friend’s home.

The New York Post reports that the 33-year-old former reality star will not be allowed to use the internet, drink, use drugs or handle guns and he can only see his children if his wife Anna is present.

According to reports, Judge Christy Comstock told Duggar, “I recommend that you govern your actions by thinking about where you might go and who you might encounter. You ought not to go to birthday parties, family dinners, church activities, these things that might risk violating this condition.”

According to federal agents, the used car salesman allegedly had at least 65 images of child pornography on his computer, with some showing children as young as five-years-old.

He faces 20 years behind bars and a $500,000 fine.