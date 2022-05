Multiple sources report that Josh Duggar was sentenced on Wednesday (May 25th) to 151 months in prison for receiving and possessing child porn.

The sentence, which is between 12 and 13 years, is less than the 20-year maximum he faced.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star was accused of downloading child porn files onto a computer at his now-shuttered used car dealership over the course of three days in May 2019.