Josh Duhamel Comments On Why His Relationship With Fergie Ended

Getty Images

Josh Duhamel spoke about why he and Fergie went their separate ways on a recent episode of In Depth With Graham Bensinger. The pair were married for eight years before divorcing in 2017.

"We had a great time but I think we kind of outgrew each other and had very different interests. The older I get, the more I wanted to come back here and this is not for her,” the Transformers actor said, referring to his hometown in North Dakota. “But I've got no hard feelings for it. I truly don't. I'm very lucky that she's a kind human. I think we both agree that we're very different people."

The Shotgun Wedding actor said the Hollywood lifestyle played a role in their relationship as well. “I don't think I ever really got comfortable with all of it," he said. "It was just a lot. I just missed the simplicity of who I really am. I'm just not a guy who is comfortable going to red carpets, doing all the Hollywood stuff. I don't hate it; I'm better at it now than I was, but it just took me a long time really feel like I fit in."

He added that Hollywood “can suck the soul out of you if you're not careful.”