Home » Entertainment » Josh Duhamel Comments On Why His Relationship With Fergie Ended

Josh Duhamel Comments On Why His Relationship With Fergie Ended

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Josh Duhamel spoke about why he and Fergie went their separate ways on a recent episode of In Depth With Graham Bensinger. The pair were married for eight years before divorcing in 2017.

"We had a great time but I think we kind of outgrew each other and had very different interests. The older I get, the more I wanted to come back here and this is not for her,” the Transformers actor said, referring to his hometown in North Dakota. “But I've got no hard feelings for it. I truly don't. I'm very lucky that she's a kind human. I think we both agree that we're very different people."

The Shotgun Wedding actor said the Hollywood lifestyle played a role in their relationship as well. “I don't think I ever really got comfortable with all of it," he said. "It was just a lot. I just missed the simplicity of who I really am. I'm just not a guy who is comfortable going to red carpets, doing all the Hollywood stuff. I don't hate it; I'm better at it now than I was, but it just took me a long time really feel like I fit in."

He added that Hollywood “can suck the soul out of you if you're not careful.”

Related Articles

Matthew McConaughey Comments On His Mother ‘Testing’ Camila Alves
Kerry Washington Comments On Why She Stopped Playing The ‘White Girl’s Best Friend’
Leslie Jones Calls Jason Reitman’s ‘Ghostbusters’ Comments ‘Unforgiveable’
Meghan Markle, Josh Duhamel, Chris Evans + More!
Kate Winslet Comments On Shooting Nude Scenes For ‘Lee’
Justin Theroux, Josh Seiter, Niecy Nash Betts + More!