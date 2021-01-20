Home » Entertainment » Josh Duhamel in Talks To Replace Armie Hammer in ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Josh Duhamel in Talks To Replace Armie Hammer in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Armie Hammer was set to star in Shotgun Wedding, until he was accused of peddling rape and cannibalism fantasies online. He exited the Lionsgate rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez last week, as the bizarre accusations continue to pile up.

Now, it seems Josh Duhamel is in talks to replace Hammer. Jason Moore, who directed Pitch Perfect, is helming Shotgun Wedding, which tells the story of a couple that gathers families for a destination wedding even as they wonder if they should back out. Then, the wedding party gets taken hostage.

Shooting will likely begin in February.

