Josh Hartnett Briefly Hospitalized After Car Crash While Filming Netflix Series

Josh Hartnett was briefly hospitalized following a collision between his SUV and a police vehicle in St. John’s, Newfoundland last Thursday just before 1 a.m. Canada’s Royal Newfoundland Constabulary reported that an unnamed 59-year-old man was driving the sport utility vehicle during the crash. Hartnett’s rep confirmed to People on Monday that the Black Hawk Down star has been released from the hospital and cleared to resume work. The actor is in Canada filming an untitled Netflix series alongside Mackenzie Davis and Charlie Heaton. Canadian authorities are investigating the incident and seeking witnesses or video footage from the public. (Story URL)