Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kelly Rizzo + More!

PRPhotos.com

JOSHUA JACKSON IS REPORTEDLY ‘CAUGHT OFF GUARD’ BY JODIE TURNER-SMITH DIVORCE: Us Weekly reports that Joshua Jackson did not expect Jodie Turner-Smith to file for divorce. “Joshua was clearly caught off guard by Jodie’s decision to divorce,” a source told the outlet. “They had their issues, as many couples do — especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child. Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.” The source added, “Their friends are baffled and trying to understand how this came about.” E! News reports that the pair were photographed holding hands at New York Fashion Week on September 12th, just one day before the date of separation listed on Monday’s (October 2nd) divorce filings.

KELLY RIZZO IS ‘OPEN’ TO DATING AFTER LOSING HUSBAND BOB SAGET: Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, told Extra on Monday (October 2nd) that she is “open” to dating following the Full House actor’s death in January of last year. Rizzo also opened up to the outlet about experiencing survivor’s guilt. “You feel guilty if you have happy moments or if you're not feeling sad all the time. You feel guilty about that, but then I learned that's very normal,” she said. “Now that enough time has passed, even his girls are always like… ‘That's silly. Heavenly Bob wants you to be happy.’ Earthly Bob would've been like… ‘Not too happy.’”

STARS WALK THE RUNWAY FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK: Celebrities are strutting their stuff during Paris Fashion Week. People reports that Angela Bassett made her runway debut at the Mugler show on Monday (October 2nd), wearing an all-black ensemble that trailed behind her. Paris Hilton also walked in the show, wearing a black miniskirt and a boxy top. This comes after Viola Davis walked the runway alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, for the L’Oréal Paris’ Le Défilé Walk Your Worth event on Sunday (October 1st).

ANGELA WHITE HAS BEEN SELLING HER ‘CLOTHING, PURSES AND SHOES’ TO ‘MAKE ENDS MEET’ AMID CUSTODY BATTLE WITH TYGA: According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, has had to start selling her “clothing, purses and shoes” in order to “make ends meet” amid her custody battle with Tyga. “It is only a temporary solution as I will eventually run out of items that I can sell,” the Special Forces star said in the documents. White is asking that Tyga pay $125,000 for her legal and accounting fees. The reality star filed for joint physical custody of their 10-year-old son, King Cairo, in July.