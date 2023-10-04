Home » Entertainment » Joy Behar Jokes About Barbara Walters’ ‘Porn’ Smile

Joy Behar Jokes About Barbara Walters’ ‘Porn’ Smile

Posted on

Joy Behar joked about Barbara Walters’ open-mouth smile on The View Tuesday (October 3rd), after Geri Halliwell shared the advice that Walters gave her about achieving a relaxed smile for the cameras.

"She said when you're in front of a camera, you notice how you feel a bit stiff, and she always goes, 'Ahh.' You look into the camera and go, 'Ahh.' You get the right kind of smile. That's the Barbara smile. It stayed with me," Halliwell said, adding that she “always still” uses this tip.

"She did it every time she took a photograph. It has to have the mouth open. Well, those are from her porn days," Behar quipped.

The audience laughed as cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin said, "Oh my God." Behar responded, "They know it's a joke."

