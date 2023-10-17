Joyce DeWitt And Patrick Duffy Remember Suzanne Somers

Suzanne Somers’ former costars, Joyce DeWitt and Patrick Duffy, reacted to the news of the She’s the Sheriff star’s death in separate statements to People on Monday (October 16th). Somers died on Sunday (October 15th) at the age of 76, just one day before her 77th birthday.

“My heart goes out to Suzanne’s family,” DeWitt, who starred on Three’s Company with Somers, told the outlet. “They are a very close family — deeply connected and caring one to the other. I can only imagine how difficult this time is for all of them. I’m sure Suzanne was greeted by angels into the loving wisdom waiting for all of us on the other side, and I hope that will assist her family’s hearts in healing as they travel through this difficult time.”

Duffy, who played Somers’ onscreen husband in Step By Step, said he was “stunned” by the “unbelievable” news. “She beautifully passed through my life on this leg of her endless journey. My task now is to remain on the roadside as she continues on,” he said, adding that he’ll miss “the phone calls, the emails, the visits and the meals and laughter.”

The Twin Peaks actress’ real-life husband, Alan Hamel, shared an emotional post to her Instagram page on Monday (October 16th). “I WEEP WHEN I THINK ABOUT MY FEELINGS FOR YOU,” he wrote in the caption, alongside three photos of the couple together. “55 YEARS TOGETHER, 46 MARRIED AND NOT EVEN ONE HOUR APART FOR 42 OF THOSE YEARS … I AM IN LOVE WITH YOU, MY BEAUTIFUL SUZANNE, FOR ALL OF ETERNITY.”