Judge Denies Blac Chyna’s Request To Redo Testimony

The judge in Blac Chyna‘s defamation trial has rejected her request to redo her testimony. Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, argued that Chyna was “triggered” by the Kardashians’ lawyer during her cross-examination last week—after he showed her a binder that contained nude photos of herself, which Rob Kardashian had previously leaked online.

Ciani argued that this left Chyna unable to adequately answer questions. Despite Chyna being “visibly shaken” and needing to take a break after seeing the photos, Judge Gregory Alarcon did not grant her the ability to redo her testimony. He claimed that the 11-hour testimony she already provided should have been enough to raise issues and concerns.

LAWYERS GIVE CLOSING ARGUMENTS IN BLAC CHYNA’S DEFAMATION TRIAL

Closing arguments also took place on Thursday (April 28th) in Blac Chyna‘s defamation trial. In Lynne Ciani‘s closing argument, she accused the Kardashian-Jenner family of “gaslighting” the jury. “Let’s forget that this is a famous family. For a person to claim that his fiancée struck him with a metal pole … but there were no marks in his body … no phone calls to police, not even a band-aid … that person is not credible,” she said.

“There is no reason that Chyna should not still be on TV except for what this family did to her,” Ciani added.

Meanwhile, Michael Rhodes said in his closing argument that Chyna thought Rob & Chyna was just about her. “It was about both of them … and it was a bad relationship. It’s not necessarily Mr. Kardashian’s fault or Ms. White’s Chyna. For some reason, they didn’t work … and there was a point where it became grim, dark and heavy,” he said.