Judge Dismisses Drake’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Universal Over Kendrick Lamar Diss Track

Getty Images

U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas dismissed Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group on Thursday, ruling that Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” expresses opinions rather than factual statements. Drake had accused UMG of spreading defamatory claims suggesting he’s a pedophile by promoting Lamar’s diss track through secret payments and reduced licensing rates. “A reasonable listener could not have concluded that ‘Not Like Us’ was conveying objective facts about Drake,” Vargas wrote in her decision. The judge explained that rap battle context is crucial for understanding the song’s intent. “The average listener is not under the impression that a diss track is the product of a thoughtful or disinterested investigation, conveying to the public fact-checked verifiable content,” she stated. The court noted the track’s profanity and hyperbolic language indicate opinion rather than fact. (Story URL)