Judge Finds Erika Jayne Had No Knowledge Of Husband’s Alleged Crimes

Erika Jayne can breathe a sigh of relief after a California judge ruled that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was unaware of her husband’s alleged crimes.

According to documents obtained by E! News, Judge Richard Fruin ruled that the reality star “had no actual knowledge” of Tom Girardi or his law firm misappropriating funds.

Erika's lawyer, Evan C. Borges told E! Wednesday (August 31st), "The ruling is critical because it is the first time that a Court of law has looked at ALL the supposed evidence against Erika, and the Court found in Erika's favor."

