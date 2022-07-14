Judge Rejects Amber Heard’s Request For A New Trial

PRPhotos.com

Amber Heard has lost to Johnny Depp in court once again.

On Wednesday (July 13th), a Fairfax County Circuit Court judge rejected Heard’s argument that she was not given a fair trial after one juror allegedly served without being summoned.

According to documents obtained by E! News, Judge Penney Azcarate wrote that there has been “no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing” that warrants a mistrial.

Azcarate, who presided over Depp's six-week long trial against Heard, stated in her decision, “The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict. The only evidence before this Court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the Court's instructions, and orders. This Court is bound by the competent decision of the jury.”

On June 1st, Virginia jury found Heard liable of defaming Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”