Judge Rules Prince Andrew’s Lawyer Can Be Served His Papers

District Judge Lewis Kaplan has ruled that Prince Andrew’s lawyer can be served papers in the bombshell sex assault case against him. Andrew has been dodging the papers in the U.K., and lawyers for his accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, have claimed that he is “playing a game of hide and seek.”

Andrew has been staying with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her Scottish estate recently. The judge says there is no legal reason that his L.A. lawyer Andrew Brettler can’t receive the docs.

Giuffre has accused Andrew of abusing her “on multiple occasions when she was under the age of 18.” She had sex with him as part of a network of victims run by the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, an associate of Andrew’s.

Giuffre’s complaint says Andrew’s “actions constitute sexual offenses” including first- and third-degree rape.

He denies the allegations.