Judy Farrell, ‘Barbie,’ Tyler Perry + More!

JUDY FARRELL DIES AT 84: According to Variety, M*A*S*H actress Judy Farrell passed away on Sunday at the age of 84. She reportedly suffered a stroke eight days beforehand. “Judy was a most beautiful woman — inside and out. We grew up together. She was family. This has been a painful loss, but we will always have the beauty of her memory. Rest in peace, Nurse Able,” her M*A*S*H costar Loretta Swit said. In addition to M*A*S*H, Farrell appeared on Fame, Quincy M.E., Get Smart, and The Partridge Family.

CHECK OUT THE NEW TRAILER FOR ‘BARBIE:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, the second trailer for Barbie was released on Tuesday (April 4th), revealing multiple Barbies and Kens. Alongside Margot Robbie’s classic Barbie is Issa Rae’s president Barbie, Kate McKinnon’s gymnast Barbie, and Dua Lipa’s mermaid Barbie, among others. Some of the Kens featured in the film are played by Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Liu’s Ken rivals Ryan Gosling’s Ken in the new trailer. The film is set to reach theaters on July 21st.

TYLER PERRY IS ‘BEYOND INTERESTED’ IN BUYING BET: Entertainment Tonight spoke with Tyler Perry recently about his rumored interest in purchasing a majority stake in BET. "Rumor? No, it's not a rumor," Perry told the outlet. "I've been there for four years now and had tremendous success. I wasn't expecting this to happen, so, yes — if that is possible, I'm very, very interested in taking as much of it … If it's possible, I'm gonna take as much of it as I can." He added, "We can very much say that there are conversations. I am beyond interested."

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ‘SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE:’ Variety reports that Sony dropped a new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Tuesday (April 4th). The animated sequel features Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, and Jason Schwartzman as the Spot. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to reach theaters on June 2nd.