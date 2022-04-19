Julia Roberts Didn’t Do A Rom-Com For 20 Years Because She Wasn’t ‘Interested In’ The Scripts

PRPhotos.com

While Julia Roberts is best known for romantic comedies like Pretty Woman and Notting Hill, it turns out she hasn’t actually starred in one in 20 years. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Roberts explains why.

“It wasn’t by design, so much as not finding something that I was interested in. I was surprised how quickly the years seemed to go by,” she said.

The August: Osage County actress added that she just didn’t feel like the scripts were up to snuff. “People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one. If I had read something that I thought was that Notting Hill level of writing or My Best Friend’s Wedding level of madcap fun, I would do it,” she said.

Roberts continued, “They didn’t exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed, Ticket to Paradise, a rom-com scheduled for release this fall.”