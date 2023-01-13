Home » Entertainment » Julia Roberts Finds Out She’s Not A Roberts

Julia Mitchell just doesn’t have the same ring to it as Julia Roberts.

The Pretty Woman star discovered on a recent episode of Ancestry’s Finding Your Roots that her great-grandfather, John Roberts, is actually the result of an affair that her great-great grandmother had with a married man.

When she found out the news, the actress asked Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr., "But am I not a Roberts?”

Researchers found that Julia and her cousin most closely match the DNA of a man named Henry McDonald Mitchell Jr.

