Home » Entertainment » Julianne Hough Apologizes For Blackface

Julianne Hough Apologizes For Blackface

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Julianne Hough is sorry that she wore blackface in when she dressed up as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren from Orange is the New Black for Halloween in 2013.

The scandal resurfaced recently due to her role on The Activist, a new CBS reality show that has her judging real activists.  

The dancer and actress addressed the backlash on her Instagram page Tuesday (Sept. 14th) writing, "Wearing black face was a poor choice based on my own white privilege and my own white body bias that hurt people and is something I regret doing to this day."

She also addressed the criticism of her role on the show, saying, “I do not claim to be an activist and wholeheartedly agree that the judging aspect of the show missed the mark and furthermore that I am not qualified to act as judge.”

Hough is only one of the judges of The Activist, along with Usher and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, set to premiere next month on CBS. 

Related Articles

‘The Matrix’ Director Reveals How Reboot Was Healing Process for Her & Keanu Reeves
Beyonce And Jay-Z Step Out For Stylish Date Night
North West Calls Out Kim Kardashian For Changing Her Voice During Her Live Videos
Dancing With The Stars Announces Cast For Season 30
Behind Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Plans for the Monarchy
Taylor Swift Praises Anita Baker For Gaining Control Of Her Masters