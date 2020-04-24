Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich Exchange Subtle Barbs Amid Quarantine

PRPhotos.com

Estranged duo Julianne Hough have been exchanging tart barbs amid separate quarantines.

The 31-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum tells O, the Oprah Magazine during an Instagram Live: “With everything going on, obviously my heart is with the frontline workers and the healthcare providers, and giving them my absolute love and affection, and feeling the weight of what’s happening — but at the same time, I’m feeling very blessed that I’ve had this time to stop and pause.”

She continued: “Being on tour for three months and traveling and starting a business … it’s a lot. So to be able to be home, and stop and pause, and look inward, and connect back to myself has been glorious. I’ve been on my own. My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work … and so we’re kind of doing our separate things right now. But it’s really been a magical time.”

Earlier this month, she was spotted hanging with actor Ben Barnes in L.A.

The NHL pro, 36, meanwhile, spoke on iHeartRadio’s podcast How Men Think that he’s “been good with the isolation.”

The pair married in July, 2017, but rumors have been swirling that they are headed toward divorce.