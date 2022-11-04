Julie Bowen, Jason Momoa, Marlo Thomas + More!

JULIE BOWEN ADMITS THAT SHE ‘WAS IN LOVE WITH A WOMAN’ ONCE: Modern Family actress Julie Bowen opened up about her romantic past on a recent episode of her Quitters podcast. While interviewing Becca Tilley, Bowen said, “I'm straight. I've always been straight.” However, she shared, “I was in love with a woman for a while but she didn't love me back. She liked women, but she didn't like me in that way.” She added, “It never really took off so I never really had to challenge my concept of my sexuality.”

JASON MOMOA HONORS HIS GRANDMOTHER ONE YEAR AFTER HER DEATH: Aquaman actor Jason Momoa took to Instagram on Thursday (November 3rd) to remember his late grandmother Mabel Lemke. “I LOVED MAKING MY GRANDMA LAUGH it's been a year now i miss u grams,” he captioned a series of photos. One of the photos shows Momoa with his arms wrapped around Mabel, and another shows her sitting inside a Ford Thunderbird convertible. Two of the photos included in his carousel are FaceTime screenshots between the two. “I would facetime her when i was playing FLIP in slumberland. and she was so giddy seeing me dressed up like a wild animal,” he wrote. Momoa added, “today will be hard but i have the best angels watching over me.”

MARLO THOMAS APOLOGIZES TO SHERRI SHEPHERD: Marlo Thomas appeared on Good Day New York Thursday (November 3rd) and apologized for body-shaming Sherri Shepherd on Sherri earlier in the week. “I am so sorry about that,” Thomas said. “I mean, I love her, and I thought I was giving a compliment. I said, ‘Wow, you’ve really lost weight!’ but I realized you’re not supposed to do that.” The That Girl actress added that she “learned her lesson” and will “never do it again.”

ZAC EFRON’S HAIRCUT IS COMPARED TO LORD FARQUAAD FROM ‘SHREK:’ People can’t get enough of the new haircut Zac Efron has for his role as Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw. Page Six reports that after a photo leaked showing Efron wearing a tight grey muscle tank with short bangs and hair past his ears, people took to social media comparing him to Lord Farquaad from Shrek. “he looks like if lord farquaad hit the weight room,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “not zac efron becoming lord farquaad's lost brother.”