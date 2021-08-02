Home » Entertainment » ‘Jungle Cruise’ Tops B.O. With $34.2M

‘Jungle Cruise’ Tops B.O. With $34.2M

Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, has topped the box office with $34.2 million domestically, or $91.8 million counting Disney+ Premier global spend. Many blame the pandemic and the PVOD release on the week numbers. 

 “There’s too much evidence that the model diminishes the aggregate streaming revenue as well as cuts into a movie’s theatrical gross,” an insider groused to Deadline. 

Meanwhile Black Widow’s fourth weekend out earned the lowest ever for a Disney-released Marvel pic, at $6.4 million.

