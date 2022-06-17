Jurors Unconvinced By Amber Heard’s ‘Crocodile Tears’

PRPhotos.com

Jurors reportedly didn’t find Amber Heard to sincere in her testimony against Johnny Depp.

One of the jurors appeared on Good Morning America Thursday (June 16th) and revealed, “The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the cry – all of us were very uncomfortable. She would answer one question and she would be crying and then two seconds later she would turn ice cold…Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears."”

He added that most jurors felt her story didn’t add up and that she was likely the aggressor.