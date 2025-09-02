Jury Clears Cardi B Of Assault On Security Guard In Los Angeles

Getty Images

A Los Angeles jury has cleared rapper Cardi B of assault, battery, and other civil claims brought by security guard Emani Ellis. Ellis had sought $24 million, alleging Cardi B cut her face with a three-inch fingernail and spat on her outside an obstetrician’s office in 2018. Cardi B, who was four months pregnant at the time, denied physical contact and said Ellis followed and recorded her, refusing to give her space. Witnesses, including the doctor and receptionist Tierra Malcolm, testified Ellis was the aggressor. The jury reached its decision in about an hour. Afterward, Cardi B told reporters she works hard for her family and would not settle lawsuits. She also urged fans not to harass Ellis or her relatives. (Story URL)