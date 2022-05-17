Home » Entertainment » Jury Sees Pictures Of Amber Heard’s Swollen Face After Fight With Johnny Depp

Jury Sees Pictures Of Amber Heard’s Swollen Face After Fight With Johnny Depp

On Monday (May 16th), the jury in Johnny Depp‘s defamation trial against Amber Heard saw photos of Heard’s face following the last fight the former couple got into before divorcing. Heard also detailed how she covered up bruises on her face with makeup.

The photos introduced to the jury on Monday (May 16th) showed red marks and swelling on Heard’s face, which Heard testified were the result of Depp throwing a phone at her.

Two days after this final altercation, Heard filed for divorce. She also got a temporary restraining order against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and was photographed leaving a courthouse with “a clear red mark on her right cheek.”

The Aquaman actress also testified on Monday (May 16th) that she was not responsible for the fecal matter left in the former couple’s bed. She said their teacup Yorkshire terrier had bowel issues ever since the dog ingested some of Depp’s marijuana.

