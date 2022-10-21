Home » Entertainment » Jury Sides In Favor Of Kevin Spacey In Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit

Jury Sides In Favor Of Kevin Spacey In Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit

Posted on

A New York jury sided in favor of Kevin Spacey in the $40 million federal civil case brought by Anthony Rapp.

The Associated Press reports that jurors deliberated for a little more than an hour before finding that the House of Cards actor did not sexually abuse Rapp in 1986.

Following the verdict, Spacey’s attorney Jennifer Kelly said, “We’re very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations.”

She added that he is “going to be proven that he’s innocent of anything he’s been accused of,” referencing other sexual misconduct claims against the actor, including criminal charges in England.

Rapp wrote in a statement on Twitter, “Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the larger movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence.

“I pledge to keep on advocating for efforts to ensure that we can live and work in a world that is free from sexual violence of any kind. I sincerely hope that survivors continue to tell their stories and fight for accountability.”

Related Articles

Jason Sudekis’ Ex Weighs In On Salad Dressing Drama With Another ‘Heartburn’ Quote
Paul Haggis’ Rape Accuser Tells Jury She Was ‘Like A Trapped Animal’
Raven Symone Played A Part In Adrienne Bailon’s Surrogacy Journey
Matthew Perry Says He Only Had A Two Percent Chance To Live After His Colon Burst In 2018
Kevin Spacey Says He Regrets Apologizing To Anthony Rapp
Drew Barrymore Hasn’t Been In A Relationship Since Her Divorce In 2016