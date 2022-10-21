Jury Sides In Favor Of Kevin Spacey In Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit

A New York jury sided in favor of Kevin Spacey in the $40 million federal civil case brought by Anthony Rapp.

The Associated Press reports that jurors deliberated for a little more than an hour before finding that the House of Cards actor did not sexually abuse Rapp in 1986.

Following the verdict, Spacey’s attorney Jennifer Kelly said, “We’re very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations.”

She added that he is “going to be proven that he’s innocent of anything he’s been accused of,” referencing other sexual misconduct claims against the actor, including criminal charges in England.

Rapp wrote in a statement on Twitter, “Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the larger movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence.

“I pledge to keep on advocating for efforts to ensure that we can live and work in a world that is free from sexual violence of any kind. I sincerely hope that survivors continue to tell their stories and fight for accountability.”