Jussie Smollett Returns To Fox As Part Of Celebrity ‘Special Forces’ Cast

More than six years after departing Fox’s drama series Empire amidst controversy over an alleged staged attack, actor and singer Jussie Smollett is set to return to the network. He will participate as a contestant on the competition show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which features 18 celebrities undertaking challenges mirroring military special forces training. Smollett’s fellow contestants include various reality TV personalities, athletes, and public figures, such as Kody Brown, Brittany Cartwright, Randall Cobb, Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, and others. The cast also includes some familial relationships, with Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker as well as Andrew East and Shawn Johnson East being married couples. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is scheduled to debut on Fox on September 25th. (THR)