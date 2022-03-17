Home » Entertainment » Jussie Smollett To Be Released From Jail, Pending Appeal

Jussie Smollett To Be Released From Jail, Pending Appeal

An appeals court ordered former Empire actor Jussie Smollett be released from the Cook County Jail on Wednesday (March 16th). He was just seven days into his 150-day sentence for allegedly faking a hate crime.

The justices ruled 2-1 pending the appeal of his conviction and on the basis that he posts $150,000 bond. The justices did not explain their decision.

Smollett’s attorney, Nenye Uche, argued that Smollett was subject to threats and could face harm while imprisoned.

After he was originally sentenced, Smollett said, “I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that.”

