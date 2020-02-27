Home » Entertainment » Just Call Him ‘Harry’!

Just Call Him ‘Harry’!

Prince Harry is signaling that he does indeed plan to shake things up in his post-royal life. Not only did he fly commercial to his first event in the U.K. since moving to Canada in January, but he told people attending the event he was speaking at to just call him “Harry.”

The 35-year-old went to Edinburgh, Scotland for a working summit for Travalyst, a sustainable travel initiative he co-founded with Booking.com, Skyscanner, Trip.com, Trip Advisor and Visa.

Harry said: “We have made a great start since launching in Amsterdam, but we will not reach our goal of a more sustainable industry without on-the-ground experience and expertise, and this is why we’re here today.”

